Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of RBA opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after buying an additional 709,247 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $31,203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after buying an additional 387,940 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,031,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,789,000 after buying an additional 386,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,264,000 after buying an additional 326,387 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,695 shares of company stock worth $474,394 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.