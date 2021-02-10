Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Upgraded at TheStreet

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rite Aid will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Rite Aid by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Rite Aid by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rite Aid by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rite Aid by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

