RMPL (RMPL) Price Reaches $1.06 on Exchanges

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $661,141.63 and approximately $52,250.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RMPL has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RMPL token can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00051435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00286881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00121728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00072328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00090100 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00202953 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 751,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,518 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io.

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

