Robotina (ROX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,059.00

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. Robotina has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $2,059.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robotina coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Robotina has traded up 94.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Robotina alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00059473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.50 or 0.01132381 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00054142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00029591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,443.61 or 0.05473963 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00044742 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00032056 BTC.

Robotina Coin Profile

Robotina (CRYPTO:ROX) is a coin. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 coins and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 coins. Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Robotina is an Ethereum-based platform that uses the internet of things, artificial intelligence and blockchain tecnology to optimize the functioning of the electricity grid, reduce electric energy consumption and lower the electricity costs. ROX is an ERC 20 token that serves as the fuel for the Robotina ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Robotina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robotina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.