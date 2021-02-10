Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Reduced by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $246.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.98. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several analysts have commented on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,300.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,511,157 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

