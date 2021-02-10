Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 3,870 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 70,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 43,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SHYG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.65. 7,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,094. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $46.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.65.

