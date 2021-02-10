Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $121,522,000 after purchasing an additional 718,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

MDT stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,345. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

