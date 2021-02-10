Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $186,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 584,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,056,844. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $289.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

