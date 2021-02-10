Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $87,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 544.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,747 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $59.91. 24,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,138,342. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $77.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.