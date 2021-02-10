Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.32. 7,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

