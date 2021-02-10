Roxanne Oulman Sells 8,091 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $361,101.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,348,399.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $1,134,900.00.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.96.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Medallia by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,080 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medallia by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,889,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,759,000 after acquiring an additional 240,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medallia by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medallia by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,037,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,116,000 after acquiring an additional 206,110 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Medallia by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,122,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after acquiring an additional 560,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLA. BTIG Research upped their price target on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

