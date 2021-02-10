Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) a $19.00 Price Target

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) has been given a $19.00 target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE UAA traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.65. 206,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,840. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Under Armour by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 7.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

