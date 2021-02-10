Royal Bank of Canada Increases HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $87.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.64.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

NASDAQ HQY opened at $85.34 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,707.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,457,754 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,941,000 after buying an additional 336,327 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,996,000 after buying an additional 780,916 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 43.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,505,000 after buying an additional 1,108,938 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 60.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,509,000 after buying an additional 1,247,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 94.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,408,000 after buying an additional 1,196,238 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.