Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.20 ($4.24).

RMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 568 ($7.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 425.70 ($5.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 377.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 277.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 193.50. Royal Mail plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 429.93 ($5.62).

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

