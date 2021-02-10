RPT Realty (RPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect RPT Realty to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RPT opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $809.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Compass Point raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.