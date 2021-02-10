Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $138,309.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.64 or 0.01154094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00055639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.94 or 0.05613163 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00028623 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00020112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00045418 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00032523 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

IDRT is a token. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,774,146,176 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.