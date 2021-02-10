RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.17. 173,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 179,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). RYB Education had a negative net margin of 40.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that RYB Education, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYB Education Company Profile (NYSE:RYB)

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

