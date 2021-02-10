Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,683. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Sabre has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sabre by 13.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Sabre by 13.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 406,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sabre by 14.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

