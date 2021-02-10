Safe Bulkers (SB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SB opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $229.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safe Bulkers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.78.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

