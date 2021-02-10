SAFE DEAL Trading Down 27.6% This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $3.30 or 0.00007257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $575,544.93 and approximately $60,001.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00050759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.81 or 0.00276649 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00104733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00070703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00084086 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00199756 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

SAFE DEAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

