Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE) Shares Gap Up to $41.45

Shares of Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.45, but opened at $43.00. Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 163,260 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05.

In other Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) news, insider Robert Neale acquired 52,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,975.08 ($26,097.57).

Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) Company Profile (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

