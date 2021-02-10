Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SFRGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of SFRGY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. 2,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

