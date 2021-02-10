Sandesh Kaveripatnam Sells 12,000 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $949,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,642.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sandesh Kaveripatnam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 9,816 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $739,341.12.

On Monday, December 28th, Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $164,477.04.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $834,960.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

