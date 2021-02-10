Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €93.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €93.00 ($109.41) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €80.58 ($94.80) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €79.49 and a 200 day moving average of €83.67. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

