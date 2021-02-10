Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,631,000 after buying an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

NYSE FSKR opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.