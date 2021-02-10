Savant Capital LLC Has $659,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $254.44 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.20 and its 200-day moving average is $284.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

