Savant Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,866,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Shares of D opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,655.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

