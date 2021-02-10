Savant Capital LLC Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $303.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $374.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

