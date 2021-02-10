Savant Capital LLC Sells 139 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,091,000 after acquiring an additional 177,908 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after acquiring an additional 585,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth $162,390,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth $149,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.46, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.