Savant Capital LLC Sells 440 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,555,029. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

