Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) (LON:SCP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $609.88

Shares of Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) (LON:SCP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $609.88 and traded as high as $616.00. Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) shares last traded at $608.00, with a volume of 34,454 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £216.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 609.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 527.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L)’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 2.02%.

About Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) (LON:SCP)

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

