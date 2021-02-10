Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.30

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.30 and last traded at $101.30, with a volume of 576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.63.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.42.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Shane Brauner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $287,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,697.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 11,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $1,115,541.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,015.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,563,556 shares of company stock worth $103,805,124 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $4,117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 50,996 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

