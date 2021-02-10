Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 733,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 356,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $37.54.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

