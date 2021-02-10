Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 618.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,119,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.36. 1,020,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

