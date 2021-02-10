Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s 5th Largest Position

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $24,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 728,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

