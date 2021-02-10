Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.92

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.92 and last traded at $61.92, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.52.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 75,516 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

