Scotiabank Raises SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$42.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Laurentian cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.75.

TSE:SNC traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.44. 1,134,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,586. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.45. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$34.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

