Scott Pintoff Sells 250 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Pintoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50.

MKTX opened at $557.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 3.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,479,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

