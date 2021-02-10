SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $261.00

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $261.00 and last traded at $259.33, with a volume of 259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.76.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of -93.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.56 and its 200-day moving average is $174.26.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 88.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $379,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,614,765,000 after buying an additional 1,016,198 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of SEA by 693.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $178,679,000 after buying an additional 784,597 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 314.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $154,791,000 after buying an additional 762,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 54.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $330,065,000 after buying an additional 756,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

