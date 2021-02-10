SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading Up 7.5%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) was up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 178,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 112,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 148.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 43.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile (NYSE:SMHI)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

