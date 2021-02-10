Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

