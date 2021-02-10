Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,272. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

