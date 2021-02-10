Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Lifted to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Securitas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Securitas alerts:

Shares of Securitas stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. Securitas has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

Securitas Company Profile

Securitas AB offers security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.