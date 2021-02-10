SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of SEGRO from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of SEGXF opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

