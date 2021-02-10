SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Position Lessened by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 49.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 39.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $6,375,479.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,362,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,962,092.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 14,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $801,150.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $920,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,391 shares of company stock worth $8,431,501. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average is $54.38. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

