SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Sells $2,048,504.64 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Raffaele Sadun sold 81,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $2,048,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 892,017 shares in the company, valued at $22,353,946.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Raffaele Sadun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Raffaele Sadun sold 21,559 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $541,130.90.

On Friday, January 22nd, Raffaele Sadun sold 49,724 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $1,251,553.08.

Shares of SLQT opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of -167.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

