SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Up 10.3% After Analyst Upgrade

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $35.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SelectQuote traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $26.86. 6,510,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 291% from the average session volume of 1,666,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

SLQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 55,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,496,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,518,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,071,989.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 546,764 shares of company stock worth $13,889,060 in the last ninety days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of -167.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

