SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.43, but opened at $5.02. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 6,159 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Hsin-Liang Christopher Lee sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $21.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.35% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

