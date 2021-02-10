Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $125.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

