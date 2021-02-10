Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. 764,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,586. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.96. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SQNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sequans Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

